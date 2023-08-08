Having gained new fans with his captaincy skills over the last year or so, Hardik Pandya lost a few crucial brownie points with his bizarre decision-making in the 2nd T20I against West Indies. Hardik's decision to snub Yuzvendra Chahal in the death overs put him in the line of fire, with many former India cricketers questioning his decision. Former India batter Robin Uthappa, who admitted to being mind-blown by Hardik's decision, summed up his reaction to the Chahal call in a single expression.

"I have one expression - one Gen-Z expression for this moment - 'pooof' and not in a nice way," Uthappa said in a chat on Jio Cinema afte the conclusion of the 2nd T20I on Sunday.

Uthappa admitted that he couldn't wrap his head around the fact that Hardik didn't persist with Chahal despite the success the wrist-spinner got in the 16th over, getting rid of both Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder.

"I am just mind-blown by how when a guy gets you three wickets in an over essentially you don't bring him back for another one and kind of close the game completely."

"The likes of Alzarri Joseph are not going to contend with the experience and class of a Yuzi Chahal. He knows how to bowl to these lower-order batsmen, he know how to get them out. And Akeal Hosein is not gonna take him on, not at that point with three overs to go. He would have backed himself with two overs to go perhaps, not three overs to go. So, you knew there was an error in judgement there," he further said.

With India already 0-2 down, there's no room for error anymore in the remaining three T20Is against West Indies.