It was yet another disappointing day for Team India as they lost the second T20I against West Indies by two wickets on Sunday. With this loss, the Hardik Pandya-led side has gone down 0-2 in the five-match series. Opting to bat first, Team India posted a total of 152/7 with Tilak Varma scoring a half-century. Later, West Indies comfortably chased down the target in 18.5 overs as Nicholas Pooran scored 67 off 40 balls. After the match ended, several former cricketers and fans slammed skipper Hardik for his poor decision-making.

Taking to Twitter, former India batter Aakash Chopra criticized Hardik for not completing the four-over quota of Yuzvendra Chahal. The leg-spinner had a brilliant day with the ball as he scalped two wickets and leaked only 19 runs in three overs.

"Chahal was the best Indian spinner...his 3rd over (16th over) spun the match in India's favour. Hetmeyer...Holder dismissed by Chahal. Shepherd runout. He should've bowled the fourth over...ideally, the 18th over...if not 18th...definitely 19th. IMHO," tweeted Chopra.

Apart from Chopra, former India batter Abhinav Mukund also blasted the India captain for not letting Chahal bowl his final over and stated that he was "baffled" by Hardik's decision.

"I can't get an explanation for it because 10 times out of 10 you would have gone with another over from Chahal and tried to close out the game there, especially with Alzarri Joseph there. I understand the left-hander is still there, but you got Hetmyer out in the previous over, bowling a full one. You have the bigger boundary to deal with," Mukund said on Jio Cinema.

"I was just a bit baffled by that decision to go back to Arshdeep because he is your strike bowler. If you wanted to bowl him, you could have had him bowl the 19th, left the last over to Mukesh or even brought Arshdeep for the final over, depending on the number of runs," he added.