Virat Kohli is all set to match a unique feat achieved by Sachin Tendulkar in international cricket during India's upcoming tour of West Indies. Kohli can become the second Indian cricketer ever in the history of the sport to play against a father-son duo in Tests away from home. Kohli played against West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul during the 2011 tour and this time, he is most likely to face his son Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Tendulkar achieved this exact feat in 2011 when he faced Shaun Marsh in Australia – almost 19 years after he played against his father Geoff Marsh.

Team India is all set for the all-format series against West Indies, starting from July 12. The series will consist of two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. After the debacle in the World Test Championship final against Australia last month, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to begin this cycle with a win.

As the first Test of the series is just around the corner, Kohli shed light on some of his favourite memories of playing in the Caribbean and revealed how he met the West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards.

"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can't get any better than that," Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports' Follow the Blues show.

On the Carribean tracks, the ‘Holy Trinity' of Indian batting order – skipper Rohit Sharma, the peerless Virat Kohli and comeback-man Ajinkya Rahane, will have more than a job at hand.

Virat Kohli needs some tall knocks to his name, having not done much in the format for a long time. The canny West Indies pacers could exploit his problems outside the off-stump channel and a string of low scores will again raise questions if yardstick of dealing with a Cheteshwar Pujara is different from dealing with him.

Both Kohli and Pujara have averaged below 30 in the last three years but only the Saurashtra batter copped criticism and eventually got the axe from the side.

With PTI inputs