Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential on the cricket field, was finally visible at the international level too. Playing his maiden match for India against West Indies in Dominica, the 21-year became the fourth youngest debutant Test opener to score a century. Then he went on to score 171 runs, the highest score by an Indian debutant away from home. It was the culmination of Jaiswal's long-standing dream of making it big in India colours. While he was changing India's fortunes in the match, his family was also busy. According to a report in The Indian Express, Jaiswal's father was on Kanwar Yatra, travelling on foot from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand. He tracked the first Test on phone and prayed for his succes.

The other family members were busy shifting from a 2BHK rented accommodation to their new five-bedroom flat. “He kept telling us, ‘please shift soon, I don't want to stay in this house'. Even during the Test match, he would ask about our shifting plans. All his life, he had just one wish, to have his own house. You know how he has come up, he understands the importance of a roof over his head, especially in Mumbai,” Yashasvi's brother Tejsvi told The Indian Express.

Following his side's thumping win over West Indies in the first Test, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a memorable debut with a match-winning century, said he enjoyed batting with senior teammates like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ravichandran Ashwin spun India to an emphatic victory against West Indies, sending visitors one-up over the hosts in the series, at Windsor Park on Friday.

"Preparation was pretty good. We were having a nice session. Spoke a lot to Rahul Dravid sir. Would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) bhai for having faith in me. It is really nice, I have been working for this. I have been focusing on preparing well and having discipline. Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket. Lot of people helped me through my journey and I want to thank each and everyone of them. It was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from them," said Jaiswal at the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal adjudged the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs