After the second ODI debacle against West Indies, the Indian team regroups for the third and final match of the series, hoping to secure a 2-1 win. It was the Indian batting unit that witnessed a stunning collapse in the second match, with the team suffering a 6-wicket defeat. There was much uproar over the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from playing XI in the match. With the duo expected to be drafted back into the team, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has urged the management to not drop Sanju Samson.

"Ishan Kishan as an opener - tick mark, but Ishan Kishan as a middle order - we don't know. Sanju Samson has got one knock at No. 3, so don't drop him now, keep him in the team," Chopra said while previewing the third ODI in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Chopra also feels that the match will be an important one for Suryakumar Yadav who has struggled to replicate his T20 form in ODI cricket.

"I think this will be a very important game for Suryakumar Yadav. He is going to remain in our thoughts because he plays T20s too and plays very well but if he doesn't score runs in ODIs here as well, you will see a slight problem brewing."

In the absence of Rohit, it was Hardik Pandya who led the Indian team in the 2nd ODI against West Indies, Chopra wants Hardik to score more runs with the bat, especially when there are multiple lesser-experienced players in the team.

"Hardik Pandya needs to score runs. Hardik Pandya's bowling is essential in any case but he scoring runs is even more essential. Why do you have a combination of seniors and juniors in a team? Assuming you are playing with Sanju, not that Sanju is a spring chicken, but Sanju does not have that much experience, so it is important for Sanju that Hardik Pandya stands with him. If Hardik gets out, there is more pressure on Sanju. That is why Hardik is very important in my opinion," Chopra asserted.