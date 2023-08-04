Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim is might impressed with Sanju Samson. The 28-year-old got chances to feature in two of the three-match ODI series against West Indies and fared pretty decently. While Samson was dismissed for nine runs in the second ODI, he scored 51 runs off 41 balls in the third and final ODI that India went on to win by 200 runs. While praising his most recent ODI knock, Karim termed Samson a "gifted player". Samson's fifty was laced with two fours and four sixes.

"Sanju Samson is an enigma for me. He bats so well. He is a gifted player. Today, his innings was like a whiff of fresh air. He said that his intent was to go out and be aggressive. The way he handled the leg-spinner, who was looking quite good at that point in time, was so refreshing to watch. This is what Sanju Samson is capable of," Saba Karim told JioCinema.

Karim feels that Samson is a "perfect team man" as he is always ready to adjust according to the needs of the team.

"Sanju Samson has not got a series of chances. He has got in only when your regular players have been rested. It's not been an easy journey so far. But the fact remains that Sanju is still raring to go," he said.

"You send him at No.3, he is more than happy. You send him at No.4, he scores a fifty. You send him down the order... he is always there as a perfect team man. This is a just reward for Samson's persistence to be in the reckoning in the ODI squad," Karim added.