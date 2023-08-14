Another outing for the Indian team, another disappointing show from Sanju Samson. The wicket-keeper batter failed to make an opportunity account yet again as the Indian team lost the deciding 5th T20I against West Indies by 8 wickets. With the series loss, many feel that the chances of Sanju Samson making the Indian team for the Asia Cup or the World Cup are also over. While Samson is to be blamed for throwing his wicket at times, West Indies had come up with a concrete plan to nullify him in the 5th T20I on Sunday.

West Indies star Romario Spheherd explained how his team had prepared a plan to stop Samson from getting into his strides.

"It makes me feel happy because we ended up on the winning side. So thanks to Nicholas Pooran and Bradon King for playing so well. Right now from the ODIs to now, I have been hitting my areas and bowling well from the start to the end. [On bowling plans] Especially to Sanju, the plan was to hit the wicket and to Surya to get him to hit straight down the ground.

Speaking of the series win, Shepherd said: "It meant a lot to us especially because we've been going through some hard times in the past couple of months so to win against a team like India it means a lot for us and the fans," said Shepherd in the post-match presentation ceremony.

West Indies, who had failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 and will not be participating in the ODI World Cup this year, helped their reputation quite a lot. Whereas, the Indian team would find itself in even more pressure, both in terms of the experiments they did on the tour and their plans for the ODI World Cup this year as well as the next year's T20 World Cup which will also be held in West Indies and the USA.