Indian pacer Ishant Sharma feels young opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is absolutely ready to play Tests in Australia and England. Jaiswal made his debut for India in the ongoing first Test against West Indies, scoring his maiden century as India took a 162-run lead over the hosts at the end of Day 2. India ended Day 2 at 312 for 2 against West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series, with Jaiswal batting on 143, alongside Virat Kohli (36).

"According to me, he is absolutely ready to play Tests in England and Australia because if you see this innings as well, all the boundaries he hit, especially against the new ball, they all came with cut or pull shots," said on Jio Cinema.

Ishant lauded Jaiswal for his game awareness and shot selection, adding that he already looks mature, which is great sign for the team and the batter.

"It is a great sign for an opening batter when he refrains from playing a cover drive to a full delivery. If you play the cover drive, there is a chance of you getting caught behind or in the slips," he added.

"He looked to score runs only with cuts and pulls against the new ball, which is every batter's strength. Whenever the ball was pitched up, apart from an odd loose shot, he either defended it or played with the full face of the bat. This becomes very important for an opener."

On Day 2, Jaiswal's 143 not out and Sharma's 103, his 10th Test century, drained the enthusiasm of the home bowlers.

Jaiswal and Kohli will look to bat with the same momentum when the match resumes on Day 3.