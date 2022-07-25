Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Monday took to Twitter and posted a message in Gijarati for Axar Patel, who guided India to a thrilling win over West Indies in the second ODI. Axar scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls to guide the team to victory, which at one point looked almost impossible.

Rohit, who has been rested for the ODI leg of the tour, wrote, "Woah that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che @akshar2026."

Responding to this Axar said, "Badhu saru che rohit bhai thanks.. cheers"

Badhu saru che rohit bhai ???? thanks.. cheers ???? https://t.co/tzxRzLXy4L — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) July 25, 2022

Axar came in to bat at the fall of the fifth wicket of Sanju Samson, with India still needing more than 100 runs to win the match. He started attacking from the beginning and took India home despite wickets falling all around him.

Along with Axar, Siraj remained unbeaten on 1. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson had also fifties.

Earlier, West Indies posted 311/8 in 50 overs after Shai Hope played a 115-run knock in his 100th ODI, becoming the 10th men's batter to score a hundred in his 100th ODI.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran had also scored 74 runs of 77 balls. Shardul Thakur returned with three wickets for India.

India and West Indies will next square off against each other in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.