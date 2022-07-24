It was skipper Shikhar Dhawan who presented Avesh Khan with his debut ODI cap ahead of the second ODI against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Avesh made his way into the lineup in place of Prasidh Krishna as West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran opted to bat first. The official handle of BCCI shared the video of Dhawan presenting the cap to Avesh.

In the video, the entire team can be seen in a huddle with Rahul Dravid giving a speech at first, and then Dhawan presented the cap to Avesh.

All smiles in the huddle as @Avesh_6 receives his ODI cap from Captain @SDhawan25 ????????



Go well, Avesh!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/fFUeyQ3pYS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2022

In the second ODI, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

West Indies playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Romario Shephard, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Promoted

India had won the first ODI by 3 runs after Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final. India defended 308 in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For India, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer had hit fifties.