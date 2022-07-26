Left-handed batter Axar Patel was at his best in the second ODI against West Indies as he played an unbeaten knock of 64 runs off just 35 balls to help India win the match by two wickets to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. In the final over, India needed 8 runs to win with Axar and Mohammed Siraj at the crease, and Kyle Mayers had the ball in his hand. On the fourth ball of the over, Axar hit a six, winning the match for India.

After the win, the official handle of BCCI shared the video of dressing room celebrations where the entire team can be seen erupting in joy. In the video, Mohammed Siraj spoke about the self-belief within the camp and how he also had the belief of hitting a six if it came down to it.

"Oh my god, don't ask brother. Emotions were running high, Axar Patel was pumped up, we all had the self-belief, even I had the belief of hitting a six but me taking a single was more sensible," said Siraj in the video.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1551448321923108864

Along with Axar, Siraj remained unbeaten on 1. Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson had also fifties.

Earlier, West Indies posted 311/8 in 50 overs after Shai Hope played a 115-run knock in his 100th ODI, becoming the 10th men's batter to score a hundred in his 100th ODI.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran had also scored 74 runs of 77 balls. Shardul Thakur returned with three wickets for India.

India and West Indies will next square off against each other in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.