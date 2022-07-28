Shikhar Dhawan led India to a 3-0 whitewash over West Indies as the team completed a comprehensive win in the third and final match of the series in what was a rain hit encounter. West Indies had fought bravely in the first two matches but the Indians managed to eke out thrilling wins.

Veteran opener Dhawan thus became the first Indian captain to lead India to a whitewash in a bilateral ODI series consisting of three or more matches on West Indies soil.

It was also only the fifth instance that India had completed a whitewash on foreign soil.

The earlier results included three in Zimbabwe and one in Sri Lanka.

The Indians were without many of their top stars including designated captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli, premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah among others as they were rested after the England series.

It is a big achievement for a young team which saw great performances from players like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and many more.

This is yet another example of the depth that India currently have in its line-up.