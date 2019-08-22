 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

"Let Him Carry On His Good Form": Sourav Ganguly Suggests Rohit Sharma As Test Opener

Updated: 22 August 2019 14:53 IST

Rohit Sharma was in sensational form on top of the batting line-up during World Cup 2019 and Sourav Ganguly feels that he should also be used as an opener in Test cricket.

"Let Him Carry On His Good Form": Sourav Ganguly Suggests Rohit Sharma As Test Opener
Rohit Sharma impressed one and all with five centuries in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

Rohit Sharma impressed one and all with five centuries in the World Cup 2019 in the UK, where India concluded their campaign in semi-finals. However, the limited-over vice-captain is still yet to make his place permanent in Test cricket. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that Rohit Sharma should open for India in Tests too, adding that Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane should lend "stability to the middle order". "My suggestion would be to let Rohit carry on his good form from the World Cup and settle in the opener's slot while Rahane continues his good work of lending stability to the middle order," Sourav Ganguly wrote in a column published in Thursday's Times of India newspaper.

India will play the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies in Antigua, starting on Thursday.

Rohit, 32, has cemented his place at the top of the batting order in the Twenty20 and 50-over formats and finished with maximum number of runs in the World Cup in England recently.

The only player in the world with three double hundreds in One-day Internationals, Rohit bats in the middle order in the longest format but has never really flourished as a Test batsman.

He was dropped following a poor return in South Africa in early 2018 when he scored 78 runs in four innings. He played two Tests in Australia at the end of the year, missing one with injury and the other due to the birth of his child.

India are without regular opener Prithvi Shaw, currently serving a doping ban, while Mayank Agarwal, who has played just two Tests, is the regular opening batsman in the squad alongside KL Rahul.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Hanuma Vihari opened in the Melbourne Test against Australia last year while Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane as seen as Rohit's competition for a middle order berth.

The two Tests in the Caribbean, which also marks the beginning of the World Test Championship for both sides, will present another opportunity for Rohit to try and cement his spot and Ganguly believes it should be at the top of the order.

"... the major decision is whether they want to play Rohit or Rahane," Ganguly, who played 113 Tests, said.

"Rohit was in blistering form in the World Cup, but in Tests in South Africa and Australia, he was 'on and off'. Rahane was not his usual self in Australia.

India will also have to choose between experienced wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was recalled after being out injured for more than a year, and the young Rishabh Pant for the wicketkeeper's role.

Saha's replacement Pant has used his chances well and hit a century in an Oval Test last year while also smashing an unbeaten 159 against Australia in Sydney in January.

"After his impressive showing in test cricket in Australia and England, Rishabh Pant should be starting ahead of Wriddhiman," added Ganguly.

(With Reuters inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India India Cricket Team Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma has cemented his place as opener in ODIs and T20Is
  • Rohit Sharma is still yet to make his place permanent in Test cricket
  • Sourav Ganguly believes Rohit Sharma should open for India in Tests too
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Enjoys "Stunning Day At Beach With Boys" Ahead Of West Indies Tests
Virat Kohli Enjoys "Stunning Day At Beach With Boys" Ahead Of West Indies Tests
Dwayne Bravo Parties With "Brothers From India" At Brian Lara
Dwayne Bravo Parties With "Brothers From India" At Brian Lara's Residence. See Pictures
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma Take India To 297/5 In Practice Match Against West Indies A
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Achieving This Feat Against West Indies
Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma On Verge Of Achieving This Feat Against West Indies
3rd ODI Preview: Shikhar Dhawan Under Pressure As India Eye ODI Series Triumph Over West Indies
3rd ODI Preview: Shikhar Dhawan Under Pressure As India Eye ODI Series Triumph Over West Indies
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.