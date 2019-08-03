 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 August 2019 23:29 IST

India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Saturday.

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets on his debut. © Twitter

India will look to clinch the three-match T20 International series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. In the series opener at the same venue on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 24 runs in a small chase of 96 runs. Earlier, debutant fast bowler Navdeep Saini claimed three wickets in an impressive spell as India restricted a reckless West Indies to a paltry 95 for nine in 20 overs. Opting to field, all the six Indian bowlers got at least a wicket apiece with Saini returning with figures of three for 17 in his debut match. The Indians were also helped by the reckless approach of West Indian batsmen.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match will be played on August 4, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match be played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida.

What time does the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I
Highlights
  • India will look to clinch the three-match T20I series vs the West Indies
  • The two teams will clash in the second T20I in Florida
  • India defeated the West Indies by four wickets in the 1st T20I
