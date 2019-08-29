India outplayed the West Indies in all departments to record a massive 318-run win in the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday. With 60 World Test Championship points in the bag, India will now be seeking to double that tally and a clean sweep of the series when the second Test begins at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Friday. Rishabh Pant will be desperate to pay back the faith reposed in him by the team management and Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead the devastating fast bowling unit. India are runaway favourites going into the second and final match against a team that neither showed the resolve nor the aptitude required to put up a sustained fight in five-day cricket.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will be played from August 30 to September 3, 2019.

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd Test played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

What time does the West Indies vs India 2nd Test begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The West Indies vs India 2nd Test will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd Test?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)