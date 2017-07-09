 
India Vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Celebrated His 28th ODI Hundred In Style, Watch Video

Updated: 09 July 2017 11:03 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli roared back to form with a superb hundred in the fifth One-Day International(ODI) against West Indies to help his team clinch the five-match series 3-1.

Virat Kohli scored his 28th ODI hundred against West Indies in the 5th match © AFP

Indian skipper Virat Kohli roared back to form with a superb hundred in the fifth One-Day International(ODI) against West Indies to help his team clinch the five-match series 3-1 at Sabina Park, Jamaica. With his 28th ODI ton, he not only answered a lot of criticism, bur also broke cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in the 50-over format while chasing, irrespective of whether India won or lost. It was his 18th century in a chase, going past Tendulkar's record of 17.

The Indian skipper, who scored a hundred after 12 matches, equalled Sri Lankan batsman Sanath Jayasuriya in the list of centuries in ODI format. He now trails Ricky Ponting by just two while Sachin Tendulkar sits at the top with 49.

Kohli was under constant criticism following his two poor innings in the ODI series and also the way he got out in the final of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan. Contributing for his team in the background of the Anil Kumble resignation saga makes it even more special which was evident from his on-field celebrations.

Meanwhile, Kohli also became the first Indian captain to notch two hundreds against the West Indies in the Caribbean. Previously, only Rahul Dravid had scored a hundred as captain in the Caribbean against the West Indies. Overall, this was Kohli's fourth ton against this opposition.

After registering a series win in the ODI format, the focus will now shift to the sole Twenty20 international to be played on Sunday.

Highlights
  • Kohli scored his 18th century for India while chasing
  • Kohli's 28th ODI ton helped India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
  • Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record
