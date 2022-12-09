Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal at the World Championships in Bogota, Colombia, despite struggling with a wrist injury, ealier this week. Chanu, the 2017 world champion, had hurt her wrist during a training session in September. While speaking to NDTV from Colombia, Mirabai said that she was happy after winning silver medal. The 28-year-old said that the wrist injury made life difficult for her, adding that she would look to do better at the upcoming Asian Games on home soil. Chanu further added that her aim is to beat a Chinese weightlifter one day, and win gold for the country.

"This was my second World Championships medal and I am happy with the silver medal. Especially when I underwent a wrist surgery recently. This World Championships was special for me as I had missed the last edition of the tournament, and this was also the first round of qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics," Mirabai Chanu told NDTV.

She also suggested that the lack of weightlifters in India, as compared to other nations like China, is a big concern going forward.

"China have a lot of good weightlifters. I defeated the world champion, and will continue to work hard. We are looking at my potential replacements. We have weightlifters, but haven't been able to find someone who can be challenge me. In China, there is a lot of competition. We don't have another weightlifter like me, which is a concern," she added.

"I am totally focused for the Asian Games. I did not participate last time due to an injury. So, this time I am completely focused. I will train and try to be full fit for the Asian Games as I have to win a medal this time," she further stated.

Mirabai Chanu said that her ultimate aim is to win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I will try to give my best. Everyone makes mistakes. So, I will try my best to change the coolour of the medal from silve to gold at the Paris Olympics," she concluded.

