 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Under 19 World Cup 2020

 17 Jan 20 to 09 Feb 20

India vs Pakistan, ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 03 February 2020 17:16 IST

India is the most successful team in tournament's history, having won it on four occasions, whereas Pakistan won the title in 2004 and 2006

India vs Pakistan, ICC Under-19 World Cup Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India's Ravi Bishnoi celebrating wicket with his teammates. © Twitter

Defending champions India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final of ICC Under-19 World Cup at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday. India booked their spot in tournament's last four after defeating last edition's runners-up Australia by 74 runs, while Pakistan thrashed Asian rivals Afghanistan by six wickets to set up a face-off with the defending champions. After India's batsmen failed with the bat in the quarter-final, the bowlers rose to the challenge and threatened the Australian batsmen with their pace and bounce. India would hope a repeat of performance from their fast bowlers as well the spinners and pile up pressure on Pakistan's batting-order.

When is the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be played on February 4, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match be played?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match begin?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?

The India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be telecast on Star Sports 3.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match?

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan U19 Pakistan U19 India U19 India U19 Priyam Garg Yashasvi Jaiswal Senwes Park, Potchefstroom Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket India Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Super League Semi Final 1
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India is the most successful team in Under-19 World Cup history
  • Pakistan have won the title on two occasions in 2004 and 2006
  • India would hope a repeat of performance from their bowlers in semi-final
Related Articles
India vs Pakistan, Preview: India Take On Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Marquee Semi-Final Clash
India vs Pakistan, Preview: India Take On Arch-Rivals Pakistan In Marquee Semi-Final Clash
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.