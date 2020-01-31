 
U-19 World Cup: Pakistan Outclass Afghanistan By 6 Wickets, To Face India In Semifinal

Updated: 31 January 2020 21:45 IST

ICC U-19 World Cup: Half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in quarterfinal.

Qasim Akram and Mohammad Haris remained not out as Pakistan chased down the total in 41.1 overs. © Twitter

A half-century from opener Muhammad Huraira on debut and a fine bowling performance powered Pakistan to a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Benoni, South Africa, on Friday, setting up an exciting semifinal against arch-rivals India. Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but just did not have enough runs on the board. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning knock in the fourth quarterfinal.

Qasim Akram (25 not out off 41 balls)and Mohammad Haris (29 not out off 43) saw the team through in just 41.1 overs.

Tahir Hussain (1/28 in 10 overs), Fahad Munir (2/29 in 7) and Mohammad Amir Khan (3/58 in 10) were the pick of the Pakistan bowlers.

Defending champions India and Pakistan play their semifinal in Potchefstroom on February 4. India had beaten Australia in their quarterfinal match.

Talking about the team's performance, Pakistan captain Rohail Nazir said: "We dropped 2-3 early catches and had we held on, we could have restricted them to a lesser total. The spinners bowled really well in the middle overs and bowled them out for 190. The wicket was turning a bit and our plan was to rotate strike. The opening partnership was good and we played sensibly in the middle overs."

On the India game, he added: "It is another game. India is a good side and we need to play good cricket. The crowd really motivated us, appreciated us and I hope they turn up for the semifinal and cheer for us." Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil said 189 was defendable.

"The wicket was good and our batsmen did not take responsibility. They bowled well and created the chances. 190 was a par score for our bowlers. We expected our fast bowlers to provide early wickets and they were not able to do that," said Zakhil.

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan U19 Pakistan U19 Afghanistan U19 Afghanistan U19 Willowmoore Park, Benoni Under 19 World Cup 2020 Cricket Afghanistan Under-19 vs Pakistan Under-19, Super League Quarter Final 4
  • Muhammad Huraira, making his debut in the competition, scored fifty
  • Afghanistan fought hard after posting 189 but didn't have enough runs
  • Pakistan chased down the total in 41.1 overs
