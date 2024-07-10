Netherlands vs England Live Streaming Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Gareth Southgate will be aiming to guide England to a second successive UEFA Euro final, as they take on Netherlands in the second semi-final of Euro 2024. England have drawn criticism for a dull brand of football given the rich talent they possess but, once again, find themselves in the final four of a major tournament. Netherlands have been quietly getting better, and a win would see them set up a rematch of the 2010 FIFA World Cup final against Spain. Netherlands' Cody Gakpo has been one of the best players of Euro 2024 so far, while England will rely on their starcast of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and co. to fire them to victory.

When will the Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match take place?

The Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will take place on Thursday, July 11 (IST).

Where will the Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match be played?

The Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

What time will the Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match start?

The Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match?

The Netherlands vs England, Euro 2024 Semi-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)