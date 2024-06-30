England vs Slovakia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Round of 16 Live Telecast: England look to move on from their disappointing result against Slovenia in the last group game as they take on Slovakia in a Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. Gareth Southgate's men topped Group C despite underwhelming displays from one of the pre-tournament favourites as they beat Serbia 1-0 and drew with Denmark and Slovenia, respectively. Slovakia, on the other hand, qualified for the Round of 16 from Group E as one of the four best third-placed team. Francesco Calzona's men beat Belgium in the first group game by a solitary goal, a result which proved pivotal in their qualification for the knockout stages.

The team progressing will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals in Dusseldorf on Saturday.

When will the England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match take place?

The England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Sunday, June 30.

Where will the England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match be played?

The England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be played at the Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen.

What time will the England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match start?

Advertisement

The England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)