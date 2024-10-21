Jude Bellingham's first season at Real Madrid started with a glut of goals and ended with a dream double, but his second is yet to take off. The England international faces his former side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a rematch of last season's Champions League final, which Bellingham and Los Blancos triumphed in to win the competition for a record 15th time. The 21-year-old has shown signs of frustration in his sophomore year at Madrid, tasked with more defensive responsibility in midfield than at many times last season following the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used the hard-working Bellingham on the right of midfield in a 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo on Saturday, another new role for the 103 million euro ($112 million) man.

Bellingham started last season as a key figure in the centre of Madrid's attack, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League.

Thrust into the position after Karim Benzema departed with Madrid still waiting for then Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe to arrive, Bellingham thrived.

After nine games this season in all competitions, Bellingham is yet to find the net.

During the win over Celta, Bellingham appeared furious with Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Junior after the forward did not pass him the ball when he was well placed to score and instead lashed over.

"I haven't seen that (moment) you're talking about, but if it happened, it means that he has balls, character, and seems good to me," said Ancelotti on Saturday, defending Bellingham.

Advertisement

"Honestly, I didn't realise (it had happened), I'll watch it, but if he has reacted... let's be calm, after the game they were talking, laughing -- they have no problems.

"What's to our merit is that we always compete well, until the end."

Ancelotti looked to shore up Madrid's defence during the second half of last season by getting Bellingham to play a hybrid role which saw him drop to the left of midfield at frequent intervals.

The midfielder looked exhausted in the final months of the campaign and struggled with shoulder and ankle issues.

Advertisement

Sharp rise

Bellingham was also below his best for England at Euro 2024 despite the Three Lions reaching the final, with the exception of his stunning bicycle kick goal against Slovakia in the last 16.

He has been on a sharp upwards trajectory since breaking into the Birmingham City first team as a teenager, with the club retiring his number 22 shirt after he joined Borussia Dortmund at 17.

Bellingham became the club's youngest captain at 19 and led them to the brink of the league title before Bayern Munich claimed victory on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign.

He was named player of the season and also shone for England at the 2022 World Cup before elimination by France in the quarter-finals.

Madrid fans quickly fell in love with Bellingham as he proved their saviour time and time again, including with a brace in his first Clasico against Barcelona.

His goals turned him into the sort of star it might have otherwise taken years at Madrid to become and that has proven a hard bar to consistently live up to.

Ancelotti has repeatedly emphasised Bellingham's job has changed and he should be appreciated for what he is still bringing to the team, in a midfield role now similar to what he was accustomed to before joining Los Blancos.

With Mbappe, Vinicius and sometimes Rodrygo Goes selected in attack, Ancelotti and Madrid have struggled to find the perfect balance this season.

New England coach Thomas Tuchel will also have to decide how best to fit Bellingham in with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer vying for attacking midfield positions behind Harry Kane.

Madrid are still searching for the right formula ahead of a vital week, facing Dortmund and then La Liga leaders Barcelona, and Bellingham will be determined to contribute whether that includes him scoring or not.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)