Real Madrid enter their final game of the UEFA Champions League group stage with a narrow chance of making the Top 8, which would guarantee automatic qualification to the Round of 16. The defending champions currently sit on 12 points, one point behind Bayer Leverkusen who occupy 8th spot. Their opponents Stade Brestois are also on 13 points, and themselves have a chance at the Top 8 should they snatch an upset win over the 15-time champions. Real Madrid will be without star forward Vinicius Jr, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Real Madrid vs Brest LIVE Streaming details UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 30 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Stade du Roudourou, Guingamp.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Brest, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Advertisement

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)