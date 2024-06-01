Story ProgressBack to home
Real Madrid vs Dortmund Live, UEFA Champions League Final: Real Eye 15th Title, Dortmund 2nd
UEFA Champions League Final, Real Madrid vs Dortmund Live: The Spanish champions are going for their 15th European crown and sixth in the past 11 seasons against a Dortmund side hoping to win the competition for just the second time
UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Real Madrid's Toni Kroos.© AFP
UEFA Champions League Final Live Updates: The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League final is here. The Spanish champions are going for their 15th European crown and sixth in the past 11 seasons against a Dortmund side hoping to win the competition for just the second time. Real Madrid are absolute favourites to be crowned European champions against a Dortmund team that have beaten the odds just to make it to the English capital. Madrid have lost just twice in 54 games in all competitions this season, storming to the title in La Liga by 10 points and thrashing Barcelona 4-1 to lift the Spanish Super Cup along the way. (Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: LIVE SCORE | LIVE STREAMING)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League final from London's Wembley Stadium
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 22:51 (IST)Champions League LIVE: Aim set!The star-studded Real Madrid will enter the Champions League final as the clear favourites. They are aiming to be the European champions for the 15th time, and a sixth in the last 11 seasons. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund have beaten the odds just to make it to the English capital and are eyeing their second title
- 22:49 (IST)Champions League Live: Hello And Welcome!We are finally here for the biggest prize in club football. The UEFA Champions League Final. Real Madrid are facing Borussia Dortmund today at the Wembley Stadium!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.