Real Madrid vs Dortmund UCL Final Live Streaming: On a night when two legends of the game are set to play their final matches for their respective club, Borussia Dortmund wll look to pull off one of the biggest ever shocks in a Champions League final against the mighty Real Madrid at London's Wembley stadium on Saturday. For Dortmund, long-serving captain Marco Reus is set to leave the club after his contract expires later this month. On the other hand, fans will get to witness Toni Kroos' last dance in a Real Madrid shirt. The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany is set to retire from the start after the Euros in his homeland.

Kroos, a five-time Champions League winner, including four titles with Los Blancos, will have the chance to add another winners medal to his impressive CV.

The star-studded Spanish giants are heavy favourites to be crowned European champions for the 15th time, and a sixth in the last 11 seasons, against a Dortmund team that have beaten the odds just to make it to the final in London.

Dortmund were beaten in the final at the same venue 11 years ago by German rivals Bayern Munich. However, the club does know a thing or two about winning the Champions League, having beaten Juventus 3-1 in the final in Munich.

When will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final take place?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final will take place on Sunday, May 2.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final played?

Advertisement

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final start?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final will start at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final?

Advertisement

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final?

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv (app and website).

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)