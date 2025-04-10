Robert Lewandowski hit a brace to help a devastating Barcelona rout Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in a one-sided Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday. Hansi Flick's Barca are a step away from reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 2019 and extended their unbeaten run to 23 matches. The five-time winners took the lead against last year's runners-up through red-hot winger Raphinha before Lewandowski reached 40 goals for the season with his double. Teenager Lamine Yamal was an unstoppable force throughout and deftly prodded home Barcelona's fourth as Dortmund collapsed. Barca, who last lifted the trophy in 2015 are aiming to seal a final four clash against Inter Milan or Bayern Munich when they visit Germany next Tuesday.

"I think we played very well but we have one more game to go... we always want to play our football and we want to play it there and we will win," Lewandowski told Movistar.

Flick warned his team that the job was not done yet.

"You never know what will happen, football is a crazy sport, we have to play like today," he said.

The coach selected his typical side, with only one decision to make -- he opted for Fermin Lopez over Gavi in attacking midfield to support the dynamic forward trio.

La Liga leaders Barcelona seized control from the start, opening the scoring after 25 minutes.

Lopez whipped a free-kick to the back post, with Inigo Martinez nodding the ball towards Pau Cubarsi, who turned it towards goal.

The young defender's effort beat Gregor Kobel and was heading over the line before the tournament's top scorer Raphinha slid in to make sure, claiming his 12th goal.

The Brazilian winger faced a nervous wait while VAR worked to confirm his strike was onside.

"I was worried on the first goal if I was offside, it's good that it was valid," said Raphinha.

"I touched the ball before the line and I apologised to Cubarsi, he told me not to worry, he would count it as an assist."

Serhou Guirassy spurned a couple of big chances for the visitors to level before the break.

With Dortmund's first slick attacking move of the game, the forward, who has 10 goals in the competition, was played in but snatched badly at a bouncing ball with just Wojciech Szczesny to beat.

Unsurprisingly Niko Kovac's Dortmund came to regret Guirassy's misses, with Lewandowski netting his 10th of the tournament early in the second half.

Yamal clipped a cross to Raphinha, who looped a header over to Lewandowski at the far post to nod home from virtually under the crossbar three minutes after the interval.

Lopez struck the post and lashed inches over as Barcelona searched for a third to kill the tie off. It arrived after 66 minutes, with Lopez teeing up Lewandowski to drill home at the near post.

This was the former Dortmund striker's 29th goal in 28 matches against his old club, and his 99th in a Barcelona shirt since joining in 2022.

"I am very happy, 99 goals for the club," added Lewandowski.

"In my head I always have not just winning, but helping the team with my qualities, goals.

"I think strikers always have to think about goals."

Yamal, who had toyed with Dortmund's defence all night, deservedly got on the scoresheet as the visitors left themselves wide open and Raphinha sent the youngster through on goal.

The only worry for Barca was Yamal asking to be replaced in the final stages, although he was smiling as he was afforded an ovation.

"He's fine, he had played too many minutes (lately)," explained Flick.

Barca are aiming for a potential quadruple this season and on this evidence, they will take some stopping.

Dortmund were left licking their wounds.

"We weren't cohesive enough, and what's more, we made simple mistakes -- at this level they are punished harshly," Dortmund's Emre Can told DAZN.

"I think we can do better, even if (the Barca attackers) are so good, I know that."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)