Warming up for El Grand Clasico in the Spanish capital on Wednesday, Vinicius Junior fired a stunning hat-trick to complete the demolition job for Kylian Mbappe-starrer Real Madrid against a revenge-hungry Borussia Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu. Learning to play with superstar Mbappe in the French captain's debut season, the reigning European champions registered another unforgettable come-from-behind win against Dortmund in the 2024-2025 season of the UEFA Champions League. Goals from defender Antonio Rudiger and veteran Lucas Vasquez followed by the Vinicius hat-trick sent a packed Bernabeu into ruptures last night.

Did the 5-2 scoreline reflect Real's dominance over Dortmund? The visitors almost avenged the heartbreaking Champions League final trounce in the revamped 36-team tournament. Two quick goals from Nuri Sahin-coached Yellow Army handed the Bundesliga giants a healthy lead over the darlings of the European tournament. When Los Meringues were busy recovering from Donyell Malen's 30th-minute opener, Jamie Gittens (34' minutes) produced a Dortmud sucker punch as the 'Ball Game' club enjoyed bragging rights at half-time in Madrid.

Comeback Kings in Champions League

In the Champions League, nobody does it better. "Get one, and we'll come back again," Vinicius reckoned after pioneering a typical Madrid comeback at the temple of football. At half-time, the 0-2 scoreline signalled a new dawn, but Real Madrid wallpapered the same-old story by snatching another humdinger in the Champions League. In less than two minutes, Madrid restored parity with quick-fire goals from Rudiger (60') and Vinicius (62'). After versatile Vasquez (83') netted the all-important third goal for the fifteen-time European champions, the floor belonged to mercurial Vinicius, who is gunning for his maiden Ballon d'Or crown this season.

Vinícius Júnior's solo stunner

Vinicius vs Rodri: Real talisman is Ballon d'Or bound

Dishing out a goal-scoring masterclass, Vinicius not only scored like his idol - Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Ballon d'Or frontrunner also celebrated in CR7 fashion at the Bernabeu. Hitting Ronaldo's iconic shirt celebration, the Brazilian superstar demolished Dortmund by completing his first-ever Champions League hat-trick in injury time. For the record, this was his third hat-trick for Real Madrid across competitions. The 24-year-old is the third Brazilian for Real to net a hat-trick after Ronaldo (2003) and Rodrygo (2019) in the Champions League. Vinicius or Manchester City's Rodri, who is winning the Golden Ball?

El Clasico loading as Real break Barca's Champions League record

Real bagged their second win at Bernabeu after going 0-2 down in the Champions League since Porto lifted the famous trophy. Madrid outclassed AS Roma 4-2 back in 2004 after conceding twice in the Champions League at home. Vinicius' treble against Dortmund is also the 15th hat-trick by a Real Madrid player in the UEFA Champions League. Thanks to the in-form Brazilian, Madrid have moved past Barcelona, who have 14 hat-tricks in Europe's biggest competition at club level. Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona will have their Clasico dress rehearsals against the mighty Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Thursday.