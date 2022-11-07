The UEFA Champions League Group stage concluded with some enthralling encounters. While Bayern Munich was the only team to qualify for the Round of 16 by winning all 6 of their group matches, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid failed to even qualify for the Europa League, finishing bottom of the four teams in their group. Benfica's stunning 6-1 win over Maccabi Haifa in their final group game earned them the group winners' spot, pushing Paris Saint-Germain down to the No. 2 spot. The way the group stage has concluded, some highly competitive battles are expected to take place in the Round of 16 of the competition.

A total of 4 teams have qualified for the Champions League from the Bundesliga as well as the Premier League. The Italian Serie A will have 2 teams representing their league in the Champions League while Spain would only have 1 participant this time, the defending champions Real Madrid.

Round of 16 draw

Monday 7 November

12:00 CET

Nyon, Switzerland

When will the Champions League Round of 16 Draw will take place?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will take place on Monday, November 07.

Where will the Champions League Round of 16 Draw take place?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time will the Champions League Round of 16 Draw start?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 Draw will be broadcasted Live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the Champions League Round of 16 Draw?

The Champions League Round of 16 matches will be streaming live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

The teams that have qualified for UCL Round of 16 are:

Group winners (seeded)

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Man City (ENG)

Napoli (ITA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Dortmund (GER)

Frankfurt (GER)

Inter (ITA)

Leipzig (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Promoted

Milan (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)