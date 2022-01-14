Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score: The Australian men's cricket team will look to end a successful Ashes campaign on a winning note as the series moves into the final match scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Aus vs Eng: Australia will look to make it 4-0 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.© Twitter
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: The Australian men's cricket team will look to end a successful Ashes campaign on a winning note as the series moves into the final match scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. England, on the other hand, will aim for redemption after losing the Ashes after the first three matches itself. All eyes will be on Usman Khawaja, who scored twin tons at the Sydney Cricket Ground on his Test return. The left-hand batter is set to open the innings with David Warner. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates From Bellerive Oval In Hobart
5th Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Jan 14, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Day 1 | Match Yet To Begin
AUS
ENG
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
% chance to win
AUS 55%
Draw 23%
ENG 22%
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Live Cricket Score, Australia vs England
So, here we are. The final Test of Ashes 2021-22. The English team can finally go back home after 5 more scheduled days of cricket which will conclude what has been a tough tour for them. The final Test is set to be played in Hobart and the visitors would be hoping for a consolation win at the very least. It has indeed been a tough series for them as barring a few sessions in the first three Tests, it seemed like they didn't even turn up. But the fourth Test was a different matter altogether as they showed a great fight to draw the game on the last ball. But they have a few worries leading into this game. Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes were nursing injuries in the last game and it has been confirmed by Joe Root himself that Buttler will be taking the flight back home. Sam Billings has been named in the squad and could get a game here. Another worry for them is their opening partnership. While Zak Crawley had a brilliant outing in the second innings in Sydney, Haseeb Hameed has looked out of sorts in the series. It is very likely that he will be dropped for the final Test but it will be interesting to see who replaces him. The English side will take heart from how they played in Sydney and would hope to do one better and get a win here. This could potentially be the last time that James Anderson tours Australia so his teammates would want to give the legendary pacer a good farewell in Australia. The hosts, on the other hand, have a happy headache. With Travis Head now out of quarantine and available for selection, it remains to be seen if he comes back and who gets dropped if the southpaw makes his way back in the XI. Usman Khawaja had a brilliant outing in Sydney in his comeback Test so it would take a brave heart to tell him that he won't play the final game. Marcus Harris too played brilliantly at the MCG and had a decent outing in the last game too. This call remains a controversial one and it won't be wise to make bets just yet. Apart from that, the Australian side is not expected to do any tinkering based on form to their side as all their players are on song. But there are reports that the man with the golden arm, Scott Boland, could miss the final Test due to a rib injury that he suffered in the previous game. In what will be the first Ashes Test to be played in Hobart and that too with a pink ball, both these teams will come hard at the other for one last time in this series. With the Ashes already in their kitty, the hosts would be looking for a winning finish but can England get a win to make their return flight a bit happier? We will find out.