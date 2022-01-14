Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates: The Australian men's cricket team will look to end a successful Ashes campaign on a winning note as the series moves into the final match scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. England, on the other hand, will aim for redemption after losing the Ashes after the first three matches itself. All eyes will be on Usman Khawaja, who scored twin tons at the Sydney Cricket Ground on his Test return. The left-hand batter is set to open the innings with David Warner. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Australia vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Score Updates From Bellerive Oval In Hobart