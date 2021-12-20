Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting and his co-commentators were unable to control their laughter after England skipper Joe Root struggled to run between the wickets after being hit in the abdomen by a delivery from Mitchell Starc. The incident took place during England's second innings on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Earlier, Root had not taken the field for the first few hours on Day 4 as he was hit in the abdomen during warm-up ahead of the start of the day's play.

However, Root's worst nightmare came true when he was again hit in the same area while batingt on Day 4.

In a video posted by 7Cricket, Ponting and his co-commentators were caught laughing on-air while "watching Joe Root run" in the middle.

Here's the video:

Absolute scenes in the commentary box, completely losing it watching Joe Root run #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0CoJCSPTKD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2021

While Ponting and Co. were unable to control their laughter, fans on Twitter called out the commentators, and sympathised with Root, who was clearly in some discomfort.

Here are some of the reactions:

This does not look in good taste at all.

Root was hurt, down for 5 mins, got up and continued the fight for his team.

Show him some respect. pic.twitter.com/tALijWEmji — @bH!$h€K (@iKumar_Abhi) December 20, 2021

This used to be funny decades ago.



Laughing at someone else's pain is no longer funny. https://t.co/yXS9dsfAjc — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) December 20, 2021

Seriously???? Is it that funny?? I mean is it funny at all??? He ran like that because of the pain, it is not something to laugh at all @RickyPonting — Anuruddha Wimalasena (@AnuruddhaWimal6) December 19, 2021

that was too sickening to see them laugh at someone's pain. — SimRaaj Fernkaar (@simbytz) December 20, 2021

Unfortunately for England, Root got out for 24 on the final ball on Day 4 as Starc's delivery from around the wicket saw him edge one.

Chasing a mammoth target of 468, England were 167 for seven at the time of writing this with Jos Buttler and Ollie Robinson batting on 23 and 0, respectively.

England are already trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, having lost the first Test in Brisbane by 9 wickets.