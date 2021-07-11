Story ProgressBack to home
"Going To Be An Unreal Experience Courtside," Tweets Ravi Shastri, At Wimbledon Final
Wimbledon 2021: Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture on Twitter as he was in attendance for the Wimbledon final.
Ravi Shastri shares picture from Wimbledon final.© Twitter
Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri shared a picture of himself from the Wimbledon men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic is eyeing his sixth Wimbledon title, while Berrettini, who has never won a Grand Slam, will also aim to become the first Italian singles player to win the prestigious trophy at the All England Club. "Going to be an unreal experience courtside. Let's play @DjokerNole v @MattBerrettini #Wimbledon," tweeted Shastri.
