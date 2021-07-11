Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Final, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini Live Updates: Novak Djokovic Eyes 20th Grand Slam Win
2021 Wimbledon Men's Final Live Updates, Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: Novak Djokovic will aim to win his 20th career grand slam when he takes on Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final at Centre Court.
Wimbledon 2021 Mens Final Live Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: The Serb will start as the favourite.© Instagram/Wimbledon
Serbia's Novak Djokovic will look to equal Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's tally of 20 grand slam wins when he takes on Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the Wimbledon men's singles title clash at Centre Court. Djokovic entered the final with a convincing 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 7-5 win over Canada's Denis Shapalov while Berrettini went past Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 6-0 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 in a tense semi-final encounter. Djokovic is eying his sixth Wimbledon title and third of the year after claiming the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev as well as the French Open vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.
- 17:47 (IST)Can Matteo Berrettini upset Novak Djokovic?
The final preparations...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/4hyWqzvEma— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2021
- 17:41 (IST)Matteo Berrettini's thriller!Matteo Berrettini had to do it the hard way to edge past Hubert Hurkacz in his semi-final match. The Italian won 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.
- 17:32 (IST)Experience comes in handy for Novak DjokovicNovak Djokovic had to rely a lot on experience to defeat Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals, where he saved 10 of 11 break points. The Serb won 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5.
- 17:19 (IST)Wimbledon Final 2021- Novak Djokovic vs Matteo BerrettiniHello and welcome to the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini from Centre Court in London.Serbia's Novak Djokovic will look to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nada's tally of 20 grand slam title wins while Berrettini will aim to register his maiden grand slam championship.So tighten your seat belts and stay tuned for further match updates as we wait for the finale to begin!
