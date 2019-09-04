 
US Open: Roger Federer Knocked Out After Losing To Grigor Dimitrov In Quarter-Finals

Updated: 04 September 2019 09:37 IST

Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open after losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Grigor Dimitrov in quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Roger Federer missed out on his 46th Grand Slam semi-final berth. © AFP

Roger Federer crashed out of the US Open after losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Grigor Dimitrov in quarter-finals on Wednesday. While Roger Federer missed out on his 46th Grand Slam semi-final berth, Russia's Daniil Medvedev advanced to his first Grand Slam semi-final by defeating three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka. Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev's 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 triumph sent him into a Friday match-up against Bulgaria's 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov.

"I'm really happy to be in my first semi-final," Medvedev said.

Medvedev struggled with a sore left quadriceps muscle that had him think about quitting the match in the first set. 

"Before the match I was feeling perfect. In the first set I think I pulled my quadriceps," Medvedev said.

"I had a really big pain in my quadriceps and thought I wasn't going to continue the match."

Medvedev took a medical timeout and had the area taped and took a painkiller.

"In the fourth set, I started feeling the painkiller and started moving better," he said. "For sure I hope to be ready for the semis."

Medvedev, at 23, becomes the youngest US Open semi-finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2010 and Russia's first Slam semi-finalist since Mikhail Youzhny at the 2010 US Open.

(With AFP inputs)

