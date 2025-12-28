As Aryna Sabalenka took on Nick Kyrgios in the latest "Battle of the Sexes" in Dubai, fans expressed their disappointment over various factors pertaining to the format. For the unversed, Sabalenka, the world No. 1 ranked women's tennis player, had her side of the court 9 percent smaller than Kyrgios' (who is currently ranked No. 673 on the men's tour) in both length and width. As a result, social media users slammed the organizers over the move, stating that it was "unfair" from a competitive standpoint.

The high-stakes cross-gender exhibition match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios also reignited debates over 'equal pay' for men and women in the sport.

Here's how internet reacted:

Tennis battle of the sexes

Equal pay but men play 5 sets to woman's 3 in grand slams



The match between Kyrgios and Sabalenka

Her side of the court is significantly smaller, making it harder for him???



No.1 v No. 671



Unfair battle of the sexes more like pic.twitter.com/L93eiAXbaw — Neilby70 (@Gooner_70ns) December 28, 2025

This #Battleofthesexes match does nothing for Women's tennis. Nick Kyrgios is barely trying, they've made her side of the court smaller for some dumb reason and they can't even broadcast it properly. Just an absolute farce all round — Will Joy (@willjoy13) December 28, 2025

I thought people well especially women in sport want to be treated equally yet you've this nonsense called the battle of the sexes between Aryna Sabalenka & Nick Kyrios happening with one side of the court shortened #Tennis @SabalenkaA @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/CNXMoV4YkS — The Liver Bird (@theliverbird306) December 28, 2025

Does Sabalenka even realize how stupid this makes her look? Battle of the Sexes... girl, so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/nJ6uNHDiKp — (@quantumgenesys) December 28, 2025

This match, between A. #Sabalenka and #Kyrgios, positioned as Battle of the sexes, is being played now.



But why have unequal court sizes? Aren't you admitting it's an unequal battle, even before the match is on, by such rules?#BattleOfTheSexes pic.twitter.com/HZPhNyQof6 — EquateAll (@Equateall) December 28, 2025

Kyrgios, who lost the 2022 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic, has barely played in recent years because of injuries. In November, the Australian predicted that he would 'easily' beat Sabalenka. As promised, the 30-year-old wrapped up the contest 6-3, 6-3 in just over an hour.

Meanwhile, the difference in dimensions were based on Evolve's calculation that the top women players move 9 per cent slower than their male counterparts, although there is no published data to support the claim.