Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury, organizers said Sunday. The 24-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round at Indian Wells this week, but the six-time Miami champion opted out of the second leg of the "Sunshine Double" -- where he fell to Jakub Mensik in last year's final. Indian Wells marked 38-year-old Djokovic's first tournament since he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final.

He played with a compression sleeve on his right arm, telling Tennis Channel he was dealing with a forearm injury that was intermittently affecting his serve.

"If I don't serve for five or six minutes then I feel like the first couple of serves of that game are a bit painful," Djokovic said.

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