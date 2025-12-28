Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Live Streaming Battle Of The Sexes: In an event billed as tennis's latest "Battle of the Sexes," Aryna Sabalenka, the No 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world, will take on Nick Kyrgios, who's currently ranked No 673 on the men's tour, on December 28, 2025, in Dubai. If Sabalenka wins, critics will likely claim it's because she had every advantage. Evolve has modified the rules to make her side of the court 9 per cent smaller than Kyrgios' in both length and width. The dimensions are based on Evolve's calculation that the top women players move 9 per cent slower than their male counterparts, although there is no published data to support the claim.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Live Streaming Battle Of The Sexes Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match be played?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match will be played on December 28, Sunday.

Where will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match be held?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match will be held at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

What time will the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match start?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Nick Kyrgios Battle Of The Sexes match will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)