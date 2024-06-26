Ageing like fine wine, India's own tennis superstar Rohan Bopanna is a name that needs no introduction. A player who has carried the Indian flag with pride at every tournament he has featured, Bopanna remains one of the finest athletes, not just in tennis, that the country has produced. At the age of 43 years and 329 days, Bopanna created history by becoming the oldest player in men's tennis to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, winning the Australian Open 2024. Who knew that the illustrious triumph would ignite new hunger in the veteran star and he is now gearing up to go for the elusive gold medal at the Paris Olympics. As the Indian contingent begins the final lap of its preparations for the Olympic Games, Bopanna spoke to NDTV in an exclusive chat and shared insights into the marquee tennis star he is.

1. You won your maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2017. What is the difference between the Rohan Bopanna then and now?

While I recall winning the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017 alongside Gabriela Dabrowski, it was one of the best matches and definitely a dream come true moment not only me but for all those people who support and encourage me. For me, it was a massive achievement, now when I look back, it would be fair to say that as an athlete and as a person I have grasped new learnings and evolved.

Over the years, I played with such talented athletes, celebrated big wins, and learned from the ones I lost and seasoned as an athlete and as an individual.

I have now, started to enjoy the process and value the dedication it takes to stay at the top of my game - the training, the travel, the constant push to improve. Also, my perspective of looking at things has shifted and made me a much calmer person in life and self-assured athlete. I still aim for the goals and achievements, but with a balanced approach and deeper understanding of the game, ensuring that I enjoy the journey. With the rich experience gained from this game, I have also developed a sense of responsibility to share my knowledge and inspire the next generation of Indian tennis players.

2. I remember seeing a Novak Djokovic interview where he spoke about the mental training he regularly does. We often come across athletes discussing their diet and fitness programs but few talk about the mental side of the game. How do you mentally prepare for big events and matches?

Novak Djokovic is the perfect example to quote for mental training and physical fitness. As fellow athletes, we both understand the importance and correlation of physical and mental well-being to give our best at the court. This is one of the reasons, why I am associated with ASICS, their brand philosophy 'Sound Mind, Sound Body' strongly resonates with me and sends out a strong message to look after our physical fitness as it's an important source to boost our mental fitness.

For me, it's about visualization - picturing myself executing winning shots and staying calm under pressure. Meditation also helps me center myself and focus on the present moment. Ultimately, it's about building mental resilience so I can bounce back from setbacks and continue pushing forward.

3. You yourself revealed after the Australian Open triumph that the subject of retirement was on your mind. How has that changed since the big win in Melbourne?

It's true, analysing my performance over a period of time, I did contemplate retirement. However, the Australian Open victory was a turning point. It reignited my passion for the game and instilled a renewed belief in my skills. The win in Melbourne wasn't just a personal milestone, it showcased the effectiveness of dedication, hardwork and resilience. All the appreciation received from my supporters after this win, motivated me to continue competing at the highest level for as long as my fitness remains on point. At present, I am focused to stay healthy, continuing to upskill my game, and achieving success on the court.

4. You've always been an ambitious athlete. You are one of the most decorated tennis players in the country. But, do accomplishments like the Australian Open make it easier for you to set your next target, at this stage of your career or do you now have to push yourself even harder to make history and relive the glorious moments?

The Australian Open victory was a truly defining moment in my career. It's a testament to perseverance and the belief in myself. While achieving such milestones is incredibly rewarding, it doesn't necessarily make setting new goals easier. I have an innate passion for competition and a relentless pursuit of improvement.

However, the approach might differ. The Australian Open win has opened doors to exciting new possibilities. Now I am focused to form strategic partnerships, both on and off the court, that will allow me to continue pushing boundaries and contribute to the sport. Ultimately, the pursuit of excellence is a continuous journey. While replicating the Australian Open win might be challenging, there's immense satisfaction in striving for greatness and inspiring others, regardless of the outcome.

5. Playing in the French Open this year was probably the best way to prepare for the Olympics in Paris since that will be on the clay court too.

The French Open was definitely a valuable lead-up tournament to the Paris Olympics. While competing on clay at Roland Garros allowed me examine and fine-tune my game, I am certain I have enhanced my skillset to play on the same surface, that will be used for the Olympic Games.

6. India, as a country, has witnessed a big sporting push in the last few years. How do you see the new generation of athletes evolving on the tennis court?

India's surging focus on sports is certainly a positive sign for the future of tennis. The new generation of athletes benefits from improved infrastructure, access to better coaching, and a cultural shift that celebrates and supports aspiring athletes from a young age. This translates to a well-rounded development in their games. Investments in infrastructure and tournaments, coupled with increased exposure to international competition, will further prompt our growth.

We're seeing young players comfortable at the baseline while also possessing the ability to attack the net. It's commendable that there's an emphasis on both physical fitness and mental conditioning, making them even more formidable competitors on the court. I'm excited to see this talented group continue to develop and propel Indian tennis to even greater heights at the world stage.

7. How far are we from finding new Rohan Bopannas, Sania Mirzas, Vijay Amritrajs, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathis, etc?

Witnessing the aspiring new athletes, we see a bright future for Indian tennis. We have talented youngsters emerging, like Sumit Nagal who is also a fellow ASICS athlete delivering some brilliant performances in the last 2 weeks at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 ATP Challenger in Germany. Sumit has achieved a career-best ranking of 71 on the global circuit, he has become the first Indian in five years to appear in the main draw of the men's singles event at Wimbledon 2024.

Globally, India is seen and acknowledged as a rich talent pool waiting to be tapped into and the journey to enhancing our fortunes in tennis begins with acknowledging the strides we have made and leveraging our strengths. The aspiring new athletes should be provided access to coaching, infrastructure, and a clear path to pro. With continued investment, strong mentorship, and showcasing young players' success, we can find the next generation of Indian tennis champions.

8. The tour takes you all over the world, with a variety of court surfaces. How do you adjust your game and footwear choices to perform optimally on each one?"

It is true that playing on various surfaces throughout the year demands constant adjustments but that's the beauty of this game. Here my trusted partner ASICS always supports me, I wear GEL-RESOLUTION 9 on the court, and it helps me deliver my best work whether it's a hard court, clay court, or any other court. A trusted footwear partner like ASICS, always ensures I have the right gear to adapt my game and perform at my best wherever I compete.

9. Many players peak early and then struggle to maintain their ranking. What advice would you give to young players aspiring to have a long and successful career like yours?

I believe consistency is the key for a long career. My suggestion to the young players would be to focus on building a well-rounded game, not just power-hitting. Along with that, having a strong support system, including a dedicated coach and a reliable gear to ensure creating a strong base is important. When it comes to right gear, ASICS has been providing me with the best-in-class technology footwear that caters to different surfaces and playing styles, allowing me to adapt and minimize injury risks. It's also important to prioritize recovery, listen to your body, and constantly learn and evolve your game. Moreover, patience, dedication and the right team around you are essential for a long and fulfilling tennis career.

Rapid fire questions:

1) GOAT of men's tennis - Novak Djokovic

2) Non-Tennis athlete he looks up to - Michael Jordan

3) Favourite city to play in - New York

4) Favourite holiday destination - Thailand/Maldives

5) Winning Olympic gold or all 4 grand slams in a year - Winning an Olympic gold medal