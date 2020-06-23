Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus: Report
World no.1 Novak Djokovic released a statement saying he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Novak Djokovic is not displaying any symptoms yet.© AFP
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus, joining a slew of other infected players who took part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans. "Novak Djokovic tested positive for a virus COVID-19," read a statement from his staff. "He is not showing any symptoms," it added.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest Cricket news, check out the India cricket schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.