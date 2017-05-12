 
Madrid Masters: Relentless Rafael Nadal Sets Up Novak Djokovic Clash In Semis

Updated: 12 May 2017 23:13 IST

The Madrid Masters semifinal will be the 50th meeting between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic with the Serb holding a marginal 26-23 head-to-head record.

Rafael Nadal beat David Goffin in the Madrid Masters quarters. © AFP

Rafael Nadal will aim to keep his unbeaten start to the clay season going when he meets Novak Djokovic for a 50th time in the Madrid Masters semi-finals on Saturday. Nadal is now 13-0 on clay this year as he swept aside Belgian ninth seed David Goffin 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 much to the delight a boisterous home crowd under the roof on the Manolo Santana centre court. Djokovic had an even easier day as he moved into the last four on Friday without hitting a ball as Kei Nishikori withdrew with a wrist injury.

The Serb has a marginal 26-23 head-to-head record against Nadal.

Nadal eased past Goffin in their only previous meeting on his way to winning the Monte Carlo Masters 6-3, 6-1 last month before also lifting a 10th Barcelona Open. And only a poor return on his break point opportunities denied Nadal just as convincing a scoreline as the Spaniard took only two of his 13 chances.

On the other side of the draw Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas advanced to his first ever Masters series semi-final by outlasting German wonder kid Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-0, 6-4. Zverev had been on a seven-match victory streak after winning his second title of the season in Munich last week.

In the women's Madrid Open, defending champion Simona Halep cruised back into the final for the third time in four years with a 6-2, 6-3 success over Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova. Halep also thrashed the world No 22 two weeks ago in Stuttgart and there was never any danger of an upset.

Topics : Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Tennis
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal beat David Goffin in the quarters
  • Novak Djokovic got a walkover from Kei Nishikori
  • Djokovic has a marginal 26-23 head-to-head record against Nadal
