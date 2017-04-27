 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Second Round, Andy Murray Gets Walkover

Updated: 27 April 2017 00:04 IST

Rafael Nadal swept aside Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2 in his first appearance on the newly-baptised Rafael Nadal court.

Barcelona Open: Rafael Nadal Cruises Into Second Round, Andy Murray Gets Walkover
Rafael Nadal will face South African Kevin Anderson on Thursday. © AFP

Rafael Nadal began his quest for a 10th Barcelona Open title in commanding fashion, whilst Andy Murray moved into the last 16 without hitting a ball on Wednesday. Fresh from winning a record 50th clay court title at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday, Nadal swept aside Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-1, 6-2 in his first appearance on the newly-baptised Rafael Nadal court. "An honour to see this," Nadal tweeted before the match on a rain-interrupted day in the Catalan capital alongside a picture of the court's new title. "The first match in any tournament is difficult, but it all went well," added Nadal.

"The court was very slow and the conditions weren't how I like, but it was a solid match."

Nadal will face South African Kevin Anderson on Thursday.

Murray had an even easier route into the next round as Bernard Tomic pulled out of their second-round clash with a back injury.

The world number one was a late entry into the draw after suffering a shock defeat in Monte Carlo to Albert Ramos-Vinolas last week as he seeks time on court after recently returning from an elbow injury.

However, the Scot will have to wait until Thursday to begin his campaign against Feliciano Lopez, who eased past fellow Spaniard Albert Montanes 6-2, 6-2.

Fifth seed David Goffin, who fell to Nadal in the semi-finals in Monte Carlo last week, remained on course for another last-four meeting with the 14-time Grand Slam champion after a 7-5, 6-0 win over Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili.

 

Topics : Rafael Nadal Andy Murray Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal will face South African Kevin Anderson on Thursday
  • Andy Murray got a walkover as as Bernard Tomic pulled out
  • Rafael Nada beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo Masters Title
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Clinches Historic 10th Monte Carlo Masters Title
Rafael Nadal Clinches Historic 10th Monte Carlo Masters Title
Rafael Nadal To Face Albert Ramos-Vinolas For 10th Monte Carlo Title
Rafael Nadal To Face Albert Ramos-Vinolas For 10th Monte Carlo Title
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.