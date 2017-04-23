Rafael Nadal Clinches Historic 10th Monte Carlo Masters Title

Rafael Nadal won the Monte Carlo Masters for a record-breaking 10th time with a dominant 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Sunday. The 30-year-old Nadal will be aiming for a 10th French Open title as well next month. It was Rafael Nadal's first title in almost a year and further cemented his place in history as he became the first man in the Open era to win the same event 10 times.

He won eight Monte Carlo titles in a row from 2005 to 2012 but then lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.He won the title again last year and then added the Barcelona crown a week later, yet had not lifted a trophy since, losing three finals already this year, including January's Australian Open against Roger Federer.

This win handed Nadal his 29th Masters title. He has now amassed 50 clay titles during his career.