 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Rafael Nadal To Face Albert Ramos-Vinolas For 10th Monte Carlo Title

Updated: 23 April 2017 13:59 IST

Rafael Nadal will face Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who defeated Lucas Pouille 6 -3, 5-7, 6-1, in Sunday's final.

Rafael Nadal To Face Albert Ramos-Vinolas For 10th Monte Carlo Title
Rafael Nadal beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-1 in a controversial semi-final at the Monte Carlo Masters © AFP

Rafael Nadal beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-1 on Saturday in a controversial semi-final at the Monte Carlo Masters to put himself on the brink of a 10th title at the clay court showpiece. The 30-year-old defending champion Nadal will face Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who defeated Lucas Pouille 6 -3, 5-7, 6-1, in Sunday's final. Nadal is also chasing his first ATP title since last April in Barcelona and the 70th of his career. However, Saturday's semi-final turned on a controversial incident in the first set, when the chair umpire may have missed a ball mark and ended up awarding Nadal a point which denied Goffin a 4-2 lead in the opener.

The crowd turning against him, Nadal was the subject of whistles and jeers while the heart went out of Goffin who had made the semi-finals by seeing off world number two Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Ramos-Vinolas, the 29-year-old 15th seed who had knocked out number one Andy Murray and Marin Cilic, had never before even reached a Masters 1000 semi-final.

"To play Rafa, you never know. If he plays unbelievable, he's going to beat you," Albert Ramos-Vinolas said on Saturday.

"I have more confidence. It's impossible to negate that. Since Roland Garros (2016) maybe, I'm playing better. In South America (February) I did a final, two semi-finals, one quarter-final.

"The results are going better," he added.

The Spaniard, who saved seven of nine break points, had come to the principality with only three previous victories from 29 matches against top 10 opponents. 

Topics : Rafael Nadal David Goffin Albert Ramos Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal beat David Goffin 6-3, 6-1
  • He will face Spanish compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in finals
  • Nadal is also chasing his first ATP title since last April in Barcelona
Related Articles
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match
Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Win Miami Open
Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Win Miami Open
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Face Rafael Nadal In Summit Clash
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Face Rafael Nadal In Summit Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.