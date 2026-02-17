T20 World Cup Super 8 Scenario: The toss for the Group B match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was delayed due to rain on Tuesday. It was drizzling for quite some time in Pallekele and the ground was completely under covers. If the match is washed out, both teams will receive one point each and it will be enough for Zimbabwe to book their spot in the Super 8 stage. However, it will be bad news for Australia who will be eliminated from the competition in that case. Australia suffered their second loss of T20 World Cup 2026 as they were completely outplayed by Sri Lanka on Monday.

Australia have just one win from their three matches and even if they win their remaining game against Oman, they need Zimbabwe to lose both of their matches. Even if all results work out in Australia's favour, their qualification for the Super 8 stage will completely depend on Net Run Rate (NRR).

"We're in Kandy for our match against Zimbabwe at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Conditions are not great. It has been raining much of the day, and the covers are on. We'll update as soon as we have any news," Cricket Ireland shared on X.

After a stunning win over former champions Australia, Zimbabwe will look to continue the momentum against a tricky Ireland side and seal their berth in the Super 8s berth in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe scripted the biggest upset of the tournament so far as they defeated former champions Australia by 23 runs.

They have won their first two matches and are second on the Group B points table, just below co-hosts Sri Lanka, who defeated Australia by eight wickets to seal their place in the Super Eights.

After a 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe, Australia crashed to an eight-wicket loss to co-hosts Sri Lanka on Monday to be pushed to the brink of a humiliating exit.

Squads:

Ireland Squad: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Benjamin Calitz, Sam Topping

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa

(With IANS inputs)