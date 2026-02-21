Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Update: The T20 World Cup Super 8 starts with a Pakistan vs New Zealand clash at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on Saturday. Pakistan advanced to the Super 8 stage after finishing second to India in Group A, while New Zealand were second to South Africa in Group D. The New Zealand middle order's ability to mount a strong response when faced with the guile and variety in Pakistan's spin unit will be the deciding factor when the two sides face each other in the opening Super Eight Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup.

However, weather is likely to play a big role in the clash. According to AccuWeather.com, there is a probability of 80 to 100 per cent cloud cover on Saturday. During the day, the probability of precipitation is 75 per cent, while at night it is 87 per cent. In fact, at night the chances of a thunderstorm are 52 per cent. The Pakistan vs New Zealand match starts at 7 PM IST.

If the Pakistan vs New Zealand match is washed out, then it will dent their T20 World Cup semi-final chances. There is no reserve day in place and the teams will have to share points.

The Kiwi batters are yet to hit top gear in the ICC showpiece, except for openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, who have three fifties between them.

But their middle-order colleagues have not been able to back them up sufficiently, as the likes of Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell have struggled for consistency.

Phillips and Ravindra have a fifty each, but they don't have much else to show overall.

From four matches, Ravindra has made 72 runs, but 59 of them came in a single match against Canada.

That they will be playing in Colombo for the first time in this tournament complicates matters further.

In contrast, Pakistan have been stationed in this port city since the beginning of the World Cup, and have already played two matches at the Premadasa.

Their bowlers, spinners in particular, know the pace and length required to be effective on this sluggish pitch where shot-making needs more prudence than bravado.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie.