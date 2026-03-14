India batter Abhishek Sharma's dip in form became a huge topic of debate during the recently concluded T20 World Cup. In the lead-up to the final, the southpaw scored just 89 runs in seven matches, including three ducks in the group stage. However, cometh the final, Abhishek turned up big time, slamming an 18-ball fifty as India posted a massive total. India then restricted New Zealand to a low score to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. Former Australia wicket-keeper Brad Haddin was all praise for Abhishek, playfully calling him a "rascal" who turns up when the occasion is big.

"I'm a huge fan of Abhishek, and there was a lot of talk about his position throughout the tournament. Got a few ducks in a row in the pool games, and all of a sudden, you think he is under pressure, but there are the guys you want in the big moments, because they are rascals and they walk into the fire. That is what Abhishek does, he puts pressure on the opposition, and the way that he went out in that final set up the game," the former wicketkeeper said on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast.

Haddin, who l also praised New Zealand for reaching yet another final but highlighted that the Kiwis always stumble at the final hurdle.

"New Zealand have done a good job again to get to a final. I thought New Zealand were really red hot for the final. The way Finn Allen and Tim Seifert were batting. I thought they were in one of those tournament modes where everything is going their way. But the last hurdle [they failed to cross]. The classier team won, didn't it?" he added.

Abhishek made 141 runs in the tournament with the help of two half-centuries and also took the final wicket against New Zealand in the final. The young batter had struggled during the early stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, registering three consecutive ducks.

Despite his lean run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, the left-handed batter retained the top position in the latest ICC Men's T20I batting rankings.