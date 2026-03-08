History has been made. India are the T20 World Cup champions - AGAIN! India produced a batting spectacle of rare ferocity to overwhelm New Zealand by 96 runs in the summit clash and defend the T20 World Cup title after posting a record total on Sunday. India are now the first team to achieve three major feats - to win the T20 World Cup thrice, to win the tournament on back-to-back occasions and win the marquee event at home.

After the win, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar were among the first to congratulate the team.

"Champions! Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to all the players and all the members of the management for achieving this feat. Jai Hind," Kohli posted on X.

Champions Phenomenal win for Team India in Ahmedabad. Absolutely no match for the explosive cricket played by us throughout the tournament. Brilliant character shown by the boys to keep fighting in tough situations and become world champions once again. Congratulations to… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 8, 2026

"The difference between India's bowlers and New Zealand's bowlers today is that India are using the slower, short-pitched balls much more effectively, and varying the lengths better. That becomes important on a ground like this and can play a big role, where the square boundaries are longer than the straight ones," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

Winning the World Cup twice in a row, the first time any team has done so in the T20 format. Totally deserving and rightful winners of the trophy.



What a fantastic performance by our team and a special brand of cricket on display.



Well done, Team India. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🏆 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2026

Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India's top order went on a six-hitting spree to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the title clash, posting a massive 255 for five.

The total was the highest ever posted in a T20 World Cup final, capping a dominant display by the defending champions on the biggest stage of the tournament. India also became the first team to win the tournament thrice.

The scoreboard pressure got to the Black Caps, who desperately went after the Indian bowlers and ended up losing three quick wickets initially.

Their biggest hope, Finn Allen (9), and the dangerous Glenn Phillips (5) perished early, and with that, New Zealand's chances of putting up a decent fight went up in smoke.

Axar Patel (3/27) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) bulldozed the Kiwi innings, and with the departure of Tim Seifert (52 off 26), the contest was reduced to a formality. Invited to bat, Samson and Abhishek went on the offensive, tearing into the Kiwi attack with audacious strokeplay.

The duo hammered boundaries at will and raised a breathtaking 98-run opening stand in just 7.1 overs, setting the tone for a massive total.

Batting with sheer authority and little respect for the Kiwi bowlers, India crossed the 200-run mark in 15 overs.

However, New Zealand succeeded in putting the brake on the run flow by dismissing Samson, Kishan and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (0) in a span of six balls. Pacer James Neesham took all three wickets in the 16th over to stop the game from slipping away completely.

Hardik Pandya (18) did not last long, but Shivam Dube (26 not out) provided a flourishing finish, creaming off 24 runs in the final over from Neesham.

India managed 52 in the last five overs, thanks to Dube's fiery knock.