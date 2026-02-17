India's Super 8 opponents are now confirmed. With Zimbabwe becoming the latest team to advance to the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 after their match against Ireland in Pallekele was washed out on Tuesday, the dates for India's Super 8 clashes are now finalised. The defending champions have been placed alongside Zimbabwe, the West Indies, and last season's runners-up, South Africa. India will take on South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, then move to Chennai, where they will play Zimbabwe on February 26, before concluding their Super 8 campaign in Kolkata on March 1, where they will face the West Indies.

India advanced to the Super 8 stage after beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo on Sunday. They currently top Group A with three wins from three matches.

India will play their final group-stage match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The two countries have met only once before in T20 Internationals, with India winning their 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Sydney.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will be eyeing a fourth consecutive win after victories over the USA, Namibia, and Pakistan.

The Netherlands' losses to Pakistan and a heavy defeat to the USA have effectively ended their hopes of qualifying for the Super 8. Scott Edwards' side have only a win over Namibia to show for their efforts.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Netherlands Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein, Fred Klaassen, Noah Croes, Saqib Zulfiqar, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten.