As the Indian cricket team prepares for its T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the United States, it has faced an unexpected setback regarding Jasprit Bumrah. The team's premier pace bowler fell ill on the morning of the match, forcing the management to consider alternative options for their first group game. Bumrah's illness compounds India's existing worries, as the coaching staff was already debating the ideal opening combination. Sanju Samson's recent form has prompted the management to consider pairing Ishan Kishan with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order.

With Tilak Varma back to full fitness, he remains a potent option for the No. 3 spot, which could lead to Samson being dropped from the playing XI entirely. However, the Gautam Gambhir-led management may still choose to give Samson a final opportunity before making a definitive change.

If Bumrah does fail to prove his fitness, Mohammed Siraj -- who came into the team as a replacement for Harshit Rana -- is likely to feature in the playing XI. No other surprises are expected from India today.

While the off-field build-up has been overshadowed by boardroom drama involving the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams, India will be hoping to ignore the noise. The Men in Blue will step onto the turf of the iconic Wankhede Stadium for the first match of an action-packed opening day featuring a triple-header.

With Namibia, the Netherlands, and Pakistan rounding out Group A, and with the "Green Shirts" reportedly unlikely to play their scheduled match against India in Colombo on 15 February, the path to the Super 8s appears relatively straightforward for India.

As winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and champions again in 2024, India is one of only three nations, alongside England and the West Indies, to have secured the trophy twice.

India enters this 10th edition of the tournament as firm favourites, backed by a formidable recent record. Since their dominant 2024 campaign, they have gone from strength to strength, rarely tasting defeat in the shortest format. Despite losing stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja to retirement, the squad has been revitalised by the explosive Abhishek Sharma, the in-form Ishan Kishan, and middle-order mainstay Tilak Varma. This transition has been seamless, evidenced by India winning nine consecutive home series, most recently a 4-1 drubbing of New Zealand just before the World Cup.

India's Likely Playing XI vs USA: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy.