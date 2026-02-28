It's a crucial day for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026. After an underwhelming display in the Super 8 stage so far, Salman Ali Agha and Co.'s fate rests in their own hands as they chase a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Pakistan cricket team received a major favour from England, who beat New Zealand on Friday to leave the semi-final race wide open. Pakistan face Sri Lanka today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele - a match that will decide their future. England have already qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals from Super 8 Group 2. One among New Zealand and Pakistan will take the second spot.

Pakistan lost to England in their second Super 8 match while their first match against New Zealand was washed out.

Current T20 World Cup Super 8 - Group 2 Points Table

1. England - 6 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.096

2. New Zealand - 3 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.390

3. Pakistan - 1 point, 2 matches, NRR -0.461

4. Sri Lanka - 0 points, 2 matches, NRR -2.800

Pakistan are behind New Zealand not only in terms of points but also Net Run Rate. To leapfrog New Zealand, Pakistan not only need to beat Sri Lanka but also win by a comfortable margin.

According to the ICC: "To overtake New Zealand on Net Run Rate, they'll need to beat Dasun Shanaka's side by more than 65 runs, or chase down a target inside 13 overs, though the figures won't be exactly known until after the first innings of the match."

New Zealand failed to clinch a T20 World Cup semi-final spot after losing to England by four wickets on Friday, leaving Pakistan with a final chance to qualify.

New Zealand looked set to join England in the semi-finals when they reduced England to 117/6 in the 17th over while defending 160. But big hits from Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed took England over the finish line with three balls to spare in a thriller.

"Would have made our lives easier if we won," New Zealand captain Mitch Santner said. "We played a pretty good game. Credit to England. Jacks and Rehan with the finishing touches - it was a good bit of batting."