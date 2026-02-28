"Best White-Ball Player Ever": Harry Brook Backs Out-Of-Form England Star With Ultimate Praise
Jos Buttler, who has scored just 62 runs in seven games at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, has received the ultimate vote of confidence from his captain Harry Brook.
While England have marched into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 by winning all their Super 8 games, one of their stars is enduring a tournament to forget. Star wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler has managed just 62 runs in seven matches at a dismal average of 8.85 and strike-rate of 106. However, despite Buttler's position in the team coming under question, England captain Harry Brook displayed total confidence in the veteran by making a bold statement on Friday.
Following England's win over New Zealand in their final Super 8 game, Brook showed his backing for Buttler by calling him the "best white-ball player to play the game".
“He's played 150 games for England,” captain Harry Brook said of Buttler, “and people need to take a little step back. He's probably the best white-ball player to ever play the game. He's in a rut but it's exciting to know what he could produce in the next few games.”
Meanwhile, New Zealand failed to clinch a semi-finals place when it lost to England by four wickets on Friday, leaving Pakistan a last chance to qualify.
New Zealand looked set to join England in the semifinals when it reduced England to 117-6 in the 17th over in pursuit of 160. But big hits by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed got England over the finish line with three balls remaining in a thriller.
“Would have made our lives easier if we won,” New Zealand captain Mitch Santner said. “We played a pretty good game. Credit to England. Jacks and Rehan with the finishing touches, it was a good bit of batting.”
The odds still favor New Zealand going through from the Super 8 but Pakistan has a last-ditch chance on Saturday against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.
Pakistan has to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs or chase down the tournament co-host in 13.1 overs.
With AP inputs
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)