While England have marched into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026 by winning all their Super 8 games, one of their stars is enduring a tournament to forget. Star wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler has managed just 62 runs in seven matches at a dismal average of 8.85 and strike-rate of 106. However, despite Buttler's position in the team coming under question, England captain Harry Brook displayed total confidence in the veteran by making a bold statement on Friday.

Following England's win over New Zealand in their final Super 8 game, Brook showed his backing for Buttler by calling him the "best white-ball player to play the game".

“He's played 150 games for England,” captain Harry Brook said of Buttler, “and people need to take a little step back. He's probably the best white-ball player to ever play the game. He's in a rut but it's exciting to know what he could produce in the next few games.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand failed to clinch a semi-finals place when it lost to England by four wickets on Friday, leaving Pakistan a last chance to qualify.

New Zealand looked set to join England in the semifinals when it reduced England to 117-6 in the 17th over in pursuit of 160. But big hits by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed got England over the finish line with three balls remaining in a thriller.

“Would have made our lives easier if we won,” New Zealand captain Mitch Santner said. “We played a pretty good game. Credit to England. Jacks and Rehan with the finishing touches, it was a good bit of batting.”

The odds still favor New Zealand going through from the Super 8 but Pakistan has a last-ditch chance on Saturday against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

Pakistan has to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs or chase down the tournament co-host in 13.1 overs.

